Communications minister fires two aides

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, [Photo credit: THISDAYLIVE]

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, on Thursday relieved two of his aides of their appointments.

They are: Victor Oluwadamilare, Special Assistant (Media) and Sheik Imam Tajudeen, Special Assistant (Special Duties).

This was made known in a statement by Henshaw Ogubike, the Deputy Director of Press in the ministry.

The statement reads: “The Honourable Minister of Communications, (Dr) Adebayo Shittu, has approved the disengagement of two of his aides; namely Mr. Victor Oluwadamilare, Special Assistant (Media) and Sheik Imam Tajudeen, Special Assistant (Special Duties).

“Consequently, anybody dealing with them on behalf of the Honourable Minister and the Ministry of Communications is doing so at his or her own risk.

“They have been directed to hand over all Ministry’s properties in their possession.

“The Hon. Minister, however, thanked them for their services and wished them well in their future endeavours.”

(NAN)

