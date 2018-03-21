Bill Gates visits Nigeria

Related News

The international philanthropist and Microsoft chairman, Bill Gates, will visit Nigeria on Thursday.

According to a press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr. Gates, who is the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, will visit Nigeria to see the first-hand progress the country is making on primary healthcare provision, polio eradication, nutrition and financial inclusion.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is one of the major development partners working in close partnership with Nigeria’s federal and state governments, civil society,the private sector and development partners in support of the country’s development goals especially in health, agriculture, nutrition and financial inclusion.

According to the statement, Mr. Gates is expected to meet with government officials, and civil society and private sector stakeholders in Abuja and Lagos.

Accompanying Mr. Gates to the meeting is Aliko Dangote, Chairman of the Dangote Foundation and collaborating partner of the Gates foundation.

Mr. Gates will be canvassing with the federal government and other development partners to prioritise supporting Nigeria’s poorest people to ensure a sustainable and inclusive economic future.

These, the statement says, will allow the county to meet its ambitious growth and development agenda.

“Top of Gates, agenda will be discussions around what can be done to accelerate Nigeria’s progress, and how the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation can continue to partner in health, agriculture and financial inclusion to support Nigeria’s goals,” the statement noted.

According to Gates foundation, the organisation since it began working in Nigeria has invested more than $1.6 billion.

The Country Director, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Nigeria, Paulin Basinga, said the aim of the foundation is to support solutions to Nigeria’s toughest health and development challenges.

According to Mr. Basinga, Gates Foundation works with partners in more than 45 African countries to reduce poverty and improve health.

Between 2001 and 2016, the foundation said it has invested more than $9 billion in Africa.