UNICEF to provide medical support to freed Dapchi girls

UNICEF Building in Geneva
The UNICEF logo is pictured on a building in Geneva. [Courtesy: voanewscom]

The United Nation’s Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has revealed its plans to provide individual attention, and medical treatment to the Dapchi school girls that were released on Wednesday.

The Nigerian government confirmed that 105 girls have been released from among 110 kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe state.

The girls were released early on Wednesday weeks after they were kidnapped from their secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe state.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, Mohamed Malick Fall, Representative UNICEF Nigeria, said the organisation was willing to provide all necessary support needed to the girls and their families.

Part of the statement read: “UNICEF is delighted that the girls abducted on 19 February 2018 from a school in Dapchi, Yobe state, northeast Nigeria were returned to their families.

”According to unconfirmed reports, 105 girls have been returned. We are pleased to see that the girls are back in the safe environment of their families.”

Mr. Fall noted that the organisation was working closely with the Ministry of Youth in Yobe state to provide the necessary support to the girls and their families.

“Over the last one month, the girls may have been exposed to physical and sexual violence. They need the support of their families and communities to feel safe and return to school.

“UNICEF is also working with civil society organizations to ensure that each girl receives individual attention – from medical treatment to psychosocial support.

“Our condolences to the families whose daughters could not come home. As we await further confirmation, five girls have reportedly died. UNICEF grieves with the families who lost their daughters.

“We are grateful for the efforts of all parties in ensuring safe return of the girls to their families,” he said.

