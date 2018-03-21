Reveal Buhari, Osinbajo’s pay too, Okupe challenges Sagay

Related News

A former presidential spokesman, Doyin Okupe, has challenged the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Itsey Sagay, to reveal the salaries of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Okupe, who acted as aide to former president Goodluck Jonathan, said the law professor should also include salaries of the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr. Sagay had earlier said he would reveal the running cost of National Assembly members.

The development came on the heels of the outrage that followed revelations made by Senator Shehu Sani about allowances enjoyed by senator.

Mr. Okupe, who challenged the PACAC chair to unveil the details of the lawmakers’ pay within 24 hours, said the revelation ”should be extended to ministers, special advisers to the President and other top government functionaries, including himself”.

According to a statement released Tuesday in Abuja, Mr. Okupe said any further delay in carrying out the threat would affect Mr. Sagay’s credibility.

“I find the threat by Prof. Sagay on allowances and running cost of the leadership of the National Assembly very interesting,” the statement said.

“It will aid our fight for transparency in public affairs. However, he should not be selective. For us to take him seriously, he should include the details of the running costs of the Office of the President, Vice President, ministers, special advisers, heads of government agencies, parastatals and even himself.”

Mr. Okupe advised the PACAC chairman to always weigh the consequences of his utterances in order not to heat up the polity “at a volatile and tensed period as we have now in the country”.