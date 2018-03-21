INEC staff handed over to SSS over sale of voter registeration form

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has handed over one of its workers in Nasarawa State to the State Security Services (SSS), for interrogation over alleged sale of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) forms.

The INEC Administrative Secretary in Nasarawa State, Opaleke Otolorin, made the fact known in a statement on Wednesday in Lafia.

Mr. Otolorin said the action followed a social media report indicating that one of its workers in Karu Local Government Area of the state was issuing the CVR forms to members of the public for a fee.

He said the case was promptly reported to the SSS for investigation, adding that the suspect was thereafter taken into custody for interrogation.

Mr. Otolorin said the suspect had already made statements to the service as investigation was ongoing in the matter to ascertain his level of involvement and possible prosecution.

He therefore advised members of the public to refrain from offering fees, gratification or inducement to INEC staff engaged in the registration.

Mr. Otolorin pointed out that inducement of INEC officials, contravenes the electoral laws, the CVR guidelines as well as the commission’s ethics.

(NAN)