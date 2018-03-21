Alleged N400 million scandal: Metuh accuses APC of ‘undue interference’

Related News

A former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisah Metuh, has reacted to the publication alleging that a medical report submitted by his clients at an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court was fake.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Mr. Metuh’s lawyer, Benchuks Nwosu, the former PDP publicity secretary condemned the publication, describing it as a product of the federal government’s undue interference in his trial.

Following a spinal cord injury reportedly sustained by Mr. Metuh, the PDP spokesperson wrote the Federal High Court requesting permission to allow him attend to his health condition in a foreign hospital.

Mr. Metuh who had previously attended hearing on a stretcher told the court, through his lawyer, Emeka Etiaba, that their application was backed by a medical report from a London-based neurological surgeon, Andrean Casey.

In response to the application, however, the APC claimed it conducted an investigation to ascertain the authenticity of the medical report.

According to the ruling party, its investigations revealed that Mr. Casey is not attached to the London hospital cited by Mr. Etiaba and other members of Mr. Metuh’s defence team.

Responding however, Mr. Nwosu accused the APC of unduly interfering in the trial of the former PDP spokesperson and demanded an end to what they described as a media trial of their client.

“In the past few weeks, we have witnessed statements, sponsored articles and comments by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and some federal government office holders and apologists in furtherance of the well- funded media trial against our Client, Chief Olisa Metuh.

“More disturbing is the direct threat, harassment and intimidation of medical personnel and institutions involved in the treatment and management of our client’s ill-health.”

“We have instances and evidence of these APC controlled agents and agencies directly interfering with the various hospitals that have admitted Metuh in the last two months but the latest is the letter written by APC to the Wellington hospital, London, U.K, depicting our client as an enemy of the Nigerian state and one that should not even have access to medical treatment abroad.

According to the statement, Mr. Metuh’s lawyers condemned what they described the APC’s massive radicle of their client’s decision to obey court orders, by appearing in court on a stretcher. The statement further explained Mr. Metuh’s medical condition and alleged persecution of Mr. Metuh by government.

“The clear fact, as evidenced by his MRI report, is that Olisa Metuh has severe spondylosis with disc herniations, cord and nerve root compressions in his Cervical, Thoracic and Lumbosacral spine.

“This has resulted in semi-paralysis and we have even gone further in open Court to request that the prosecution be allowed to conduct their own independent clinical examination of the person involved.

“Just last week, a Court released the passport of an accused person being prosecuted by the same EFCC to enable him attend a conference abroad. Others have been allowed to go for medical check- up abroad and even for pilgrimage.

“The same Court had also granted some other accused persons facing charges the same indulgence being denied Olisa Metuh.

“The fight against corruption does not imply persecution, manifest wickedness and lynch mob approach to particular individuals,” the statement said.