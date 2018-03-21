Man jailed for tresspass

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday, sentenced one Stanley Chibike to six months imprisonment for criminal trespass and attempt to commit theft.

Mr. Chibike, who resides at Jabi, Abuja, pleaded guilty to the offences.

He, however, appealed to the court to temper justice with mercy and promised to be of good behaviour.

Convicting the accused, the judge, Abubakar Sadi, handed six-month jail term to him, but with an option to pay fine of N10,000.

Sadi said the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Zannan Dalhatu, had told the court that one Abdullahi Usman of Utako, Abuja, reported the matter at Utako Police Station on March 17.

He said that on the same date, the convict formed criminal intention, trespassed into a compound and attempted opening the complainant’s door, but was caught by the security guard.

Mr. Dalhatu said that during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

He told the court that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.