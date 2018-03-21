Man jailed for tresspass

Related News

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday, sentenced one Stanley Chibike to six months imprisonment for criminal trespass and attempt to commit theft.

Mr. Chibike, who resides at Jabi, Abuja, pleaded guilty to the offences.

He, however, appealed to the court to temper justice with mercy and promised to be of good behaviour.

Convicting the accused, the judge, Abubakar Sadi, handed six-month jail term to him, but with an option to pay fine of N10,000.

Sadi said the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Zannan Dalhatu, had told the court that one Abdullahi Usman of Utako, Abuja, reported the matter at Utako Police Station on March 17.

He said that on the same date, the convict formed criminal intention, trespassed into a compound and attempted opening the complainant’s door, but was caught by the security guard.

Mr. Dalhatu said that during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime.

He told the court that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)