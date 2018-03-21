Nigerians react to release of Dapchi girls

Inside the girls dormitory of GGSTC Dapchi

Reports that 76 of the 110 missing Dapchi girls have been released by Boko Haram militants have been met with mixed reactions by Nigerians.

The militants attacked the town of Dapchi in Yobe state and abducted a total of 110 female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi.

The government confirmed the release of 76 on Wednesday after being missing for 26 days.

Nigerians have taken to their various social media handles to react to the news.

While some are of the opinion that the whole incident was staged, others are grateful for the efforts of the government in bringing the girls back.

See reactions below:







