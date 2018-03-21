PDP senator says he advised Buhari to withdraw police officers from VIPs

Related News

A federal lawmaker and founder of the Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP, Bayelsa), has disclosed that he had earlier advised President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw police officers guarding VIPs.

He made this disclosure via his official twitter account following the order of withdrawal of police officers from private individuals and companies by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

Mr. Idris had on Monday ordered immediate withdrawal of all police orderlies attached to private individuals and companies. This brings the incumbent police chief up to speed with his predecessors in one of the most recurring but ineffective police directives.

At the meeting with police commissioners and assistant inspectors-general at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Mr. Idris said all state commissioners must comply with the orders immediately.

To be withdrawn are officers attached to private individuals and companies — with the exception of private financial institutions— across the country, according to Yomi Sogunle, an assistant commissioner of police and head of the police complaints unit.

Prior to his order, Mr. Bruce posted a video on Facebook, showing “what will happen if the Nigerian Police focus on their core duties.”

After the IGP’s order, the lawmaker tweeted, “2 weeks ago my #commonsense video advised @MBuhari to withdraw the 150,000 policemen guarding VIPs and send them to guard schools in the Northeast, like the #DapchiGirls school. Today, he listened to me.”

Some Nigerians have also been reacting to the senator. Below are some of the reactions.

Hope Mr President also withdrew these four armed policemen from the senator (VIP)as you advised him in your common sense message 🤣🤣! Please wake me up when you see a senator walking or driving along the street without a policeman 🚶🏻🚶🏻🚶🏻 pic.twitter.com/QJ6n0d2LTM — Don de Octopus 🐙 (@HenryOnweani) March 19, 2018

Am not a VIP. The truth is that VIPs need police protection. Government should do the needful by recruiting more police officers to protect our huge population. This is the truth. — Kali Gwegwe (@kaligwegwe) March 20, 2018

Are u sure tht he listened to u? Cos this President might not be aware of wht the IGP of @PoliceNG is doing & let it don't be tht he is playing a required role into getting some individuals like @dino_melaye so let's be vigilant & understand wht is going on before praising Bubu — Kelvin Morris (@kmrs400) March 20, 2018

You can as well consider reviewing with your colleagues the jumbo pay each senator collects every month if we must allow this country to move forward. However, the directive of the IGP is laughable in a country called Nigeria. How many of such orders in the past have been felt? — Wilfred A. Akinyeke (@WilfredAkinyeke) March 20, 2018

He didn't listen to you rather he wants these individuals to re-apply for police guards with payments in millions. This is not the first order by Police IG. You can't beat them just like that. — Paul Omasy Omamegbe (@Pomamegbe1) March 20, 2018

I read the IGP order as reported in the media, but have u verify across Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta if the NPF have implemented the order of their IGP? I said we are not lacking in "orders", but practical application or orders. Kindly, do your homework and revert back first. Thanks — Al Ken (@AlagbaKen) March 20, 2018

Self attribution bias!!, @benmurraybruce is the source of all positive change. While others should be blame for all the wrongs in Nigeria. — UMAR TUTARE (@UTUTARE) March 20, 2018

Oga, this is not the first time govt is doing that. The irony is that you politicians will soon mount pressure to change the policy to ur advantage while the poor pp on the street including schls are expose to security challenges. Hope this will be done successfully — Nurain OloladeSanusi (@NurainOSanusi) March 20, 2018

Mr common senses let us be commonsensical not to exaggerate figures because u re misinforming us what is the total number of police force that, that 150,000 will be a guard for the VIPs. Advertently the presidency flop to allow dapchi girl kidnap to occur. — AbduL Rhazaaq (@Rhazaak) March 20, 2018