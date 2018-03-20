Man, 18, docked for allegedly killing mother over ‘disappearing’ charm

Related News

An 18-year-old man, Agugu Adau, who allegedly killed his mother for refusing to hand over a ‘disappearing’ charm he claimed was his inheritance, appeared before a Plateau State High Court on Tuesday.

Adau, a resident of Kisaghyip village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, was charged with culpable homicide.

The police prosecutor, Mr U.F Okeke, told the court that the accused allegedly committed the offence on Dec. 29, 2016, saying that it contravened section 221 of the Penal Code and was punishable with death upon conviction.

The accused, in his plea, pleaded guilty to the crime and tried to explain how he killed his mother.

Justice Nafisa Musa, after listening to his plea, however, entered a no-guilty plea for the accused.

“In a capital offence, the burden of proof lies squarely on the prosecution. The position of criminal jurisprudence requires the prosecution to assemble all its witnesses to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused person committed the crime,” the judge said.

The judge also noted that the accused person had no counsel, and advised him to get one.

She adjourned the matter to May 9, for hearing.

(NAN)