Truck hits Arik plane in Lagos; another grounded in Owerri

Passengers on two aircraft belonging to Nigeria’s largest airline, Arik Air, had their flights disrupted on Sunday following incidences at the Lagos and Owerri airports.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that a Port Harcourt-bound flight was disrupted in Lagos after the scheduled aircraft was hit by a truck at the Lagos airport.

Another aircraft could not take off in Owerri as it was grounded shortly before take-off at the airport.

It was gathered that the airline’s Bombardier CRJ900 marked 5N-JEB, operating Owerri-Lagos flight, was grounded at the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, as a result of a technical issue on ground during pre-departure procedure.

The airline said a relief aircraft was immediately sent to Owerri to take the already checked in passengers to Lagos.

Arik Air in a statement said it has since reported the incidents to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in line with standard operating procedure.

“Arik Air has reported incidents involving two of its aircraft on Sunday, March 18, 2018, to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). This is in line with standard operating procedure and the airline’s high safety standards.

“The first incident involved a Boeing 737-700 marked 5N-MJJ which was bumped into by the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCOL) step on the ramp at MMA2.

“The aircraft, which was scheduled to operate W3 744 (Lagos-Port Harcourt), had its left side leading edge of horizontal stabilizer damaged. Another aircraft was provided immediately for the Port-Harcourt bound passengers. Our team of engineers later fixed the damaged aircraft which has since returned to service.”

The airline moved its Port Harcourt operations to MMA2 form the GAT last week and had its first flight from the terminal on Saturday.

“We apologize to our customers on the flight for the inconveniences they might have experienced as a result of the incident,” the airline said.

“We remain committed to our safety policy, high operating standard and customer service.”