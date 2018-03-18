Conference of Speakers dissolves executives

Related News

The Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly has dissolved its executives, following the expiration of their two-year tenure of office.

The Conference also set up a six-man caretaker committee to conduct elections to elect new executive members, who will pilot its affairs for the next two years.

Edward Ubosi, Vice Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, made this known in a communiqué, on Sunday, in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The Conference held its 2018 first quarter meeting in Zamfara, where important national issues were deliberated upon.

The Caretaker Committee has Speaker, Kebbi House of Assembly, Ismail Abdulmumin, as chairman, while the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosia, is vice chairman.

Other members of the Committee are: Speaker of Yobe State, Adamu Dala-Dogo, who is the treasurer, and Plateau State Speaker, Peter Azi, as member.

The remaining members of the Committee are: Speakers of Ondo and Delta Houses of Assembly, Oleyelogun Bamidele and Sherrif Oborevwori, respectively.

According to the communiqué, the Conference commended all the major stakeholders in the ongoing constitutional amendments exercise, for exhibiting a great spirit of patriotism.

“We are using this medium to condole the family, members of the National Assembly and people of Bauchi State over the demise of Sen. Ali Wakili of Bauchi South Senatorial District.

“We also commiserate with the people of Yobe State over the recent abduction of 110 girls at Government Secondary School, Dapchi’’ he said.

The Conference appealed to security agencies in the country to intensify efforts in curbing the nefarious activities of criminals across the country.

The conference also commended the Zamfara Government led by Abdul’aziz Yari for hosting the conference.

The chairman and vice chairman of the Caretaker Committee were the immediate Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Conference who were dissolved.

(NAN)