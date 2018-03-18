Whistleblower’s Reinstatement: CSNAC hails judiciary, demands Okiro’s prosecution

Related News

About three years after he was suspended, a whistle-blower who exposed alleged fraudulent activities in the Police Service Commission (PSC), Aaron Kaase, has been reinstated by the commission.

Mr. Kaase was reinstated via a letter dated 7th March, 2018 with reference number PSC/PN/173/I/195, signed by the Director of Administration/HRM at the Commission.

The reinstatement was triggered by a National Industrial Court judgement of November 28, 2017, after almost three years of suspension.

Mr. Kaase had in May 2015 exposed alleged fraudulent activities in the Police Service Commission (PSC) to the tune of N275 million, involving the outgoing Chairman of the Commission, Mike Okiro. He was thereafter suspended.

In its reaction on Sunday, the CiviI Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC) expressed delight at the development. The organisation has been at the vanguard of the struggle for Mr. Kaase’s reinstatement.

In June 2016, the organisation petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and demanded that Mr. Kaase be recalled by the PSC. It also demanded the withdrawal of spurious charges against him and provision of security for him and his family, based on alleged threats to his life.

CSNAC also petitioned the ICPC on August 25, 2015, demanding the prosecution of Mr. Okiro based on alleged violation of Sections 16 and 25 (1) (a&b) of ICPC Act and Section 58(4(b)) and 5(a-c) of the Bureau for Public Procurement Act.

CISNAC said on Sunday that the ICPC had since arraigned one Emmanuel Ibe, the Director of Finance and Administration of the Police Service Commission, who was fingered as an accomplice in the case.

It however lamented that the anti-graft agency was yet to charge Mr. Okiro who was the approving authority in the alleged crime.

“The Police, under the influence of Mr. Okiro had severally concocted, trumped up charges against Mr. Aaron Kaase,” CICNAC said in its statement Sunday.

“The same charges were filed at three different courts by the police. After the Courts consecutively struck out charges against the Whistleblower, CSNAC on June 1, 2017 wrote to the Attorney General of the Federal through the Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution to demand the intervention of the AGF in taking over the spurious prosecution of Mr. Kaase from the Police and Mr. Okiro.

“While we continue to demand for the prosecution of Mr. Okiro as provided in the law, we salute the courage of the Judiciary, through the National Industrial Court under Justice R. B. Hastrup for upholding the rule of law, enforcing the rights of Mr. Kaase and putting an end to tyranny.

“We once again salute Mr. Kaase for standing by the truth and confronting the vicissitude of whistleblowing with the courage and resilience of a fighter, to the point of victory.”