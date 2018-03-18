Minister Udoma loses elder brother

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, has confirmed the death of his immediate elder brother, Inam Udoma.
The sad development happened last Tuesday morning, March 13, after a brief illness. He was 66 years old.
The late Inam Udoma was a University of Ibadan trained geologist and businessman. He had several business interests and served on a number of boards, including that of Linkage Assurance Plc.
He was married with three children and a grandchild.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here
TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.