Minister Udoma loses elder brother

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, has confirmed the death of his immediate elder brother, Inam Udoma.

The sad development happened last Tuesday morning, March 13, after a brief illness. He was 66 years old.

The late Inam Udoma was a University of Ibadan trained geologist and businessman. He had several business interests and served on a number of boards, including that of Linkage Assurance Plc.

He was married with three children and a grandchild.