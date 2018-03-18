PHOTOS: Nigerian priest who resigned from Catholic Church marries

Related News

Patrick Edet, the Nigerian priest, who a year ago announced on radio his resignation from the Catholic Church, has married a lady after his heart, Iyene.

The wedding took place on Saturday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Mr. Edet, from Akwa Ibom, had been a Catholic priest for more than 11 years before he left to start his ministry, the Grace Family.

“The reason I am doing this is that I want to be right with God first. I want to go to heaven when I die,” he had said of his resignation from the Catholic Church.

He had also said that being a Catholic priest did not give him enough space to serve God.

“A box is already made for you and you cannot go outside that box.

“You cannot know God beyond that box. You cannot express God beyond that box. And any attempt for you to go beyond that box brings you label,” he said.