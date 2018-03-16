Sultan calls on Muslims to look for ‘new moon of Rajab’

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III [Photo Credit: Daily Trust]

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday called on Muslims to look out for the new moon of Rajab 1439AH.

The monarch made the call on Friday in Sokoto in a statement signed by Sambo Junaidu, the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, March. 17, 2018, which is equivalent to 29 day of Jimada Assaniya 1439AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Rajab 1439AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking out for the new moon of Rajab 1439AH on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan,’’ the statement said.

The monarch, according to the statement, prayed for peace and unity in the country while urging Muslims to fervently pray for sustainable development and growth. (NAN)

