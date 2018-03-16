Bayelsa governor, NPA MD, traffic warden, others bag DAAR’s awards

Related News

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, was Thursday night honoured with “Outstanding Leadership in Accountability” award by the management of DAAR Communication, owners of AIT and Ray Power.

The governor was recognised for his “integrity and accountability in public sector.”

Four other governors were also conferred with various awards.

The award conferment, which is for the year 2017 was done at a colourful ceremony in Abuja Thursday night.

Also honoured at the event are the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman and the Executive Vice Chairman of National Communication Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta.

The two were awarded with “Award for Outstanding Leadership in Public Sector Governance”.

An interesting highlight for the evening was presentation of “Diligence and Dedication Award” to a traffic police officer, Josephine Okeme.

The female police inspector, who has won many other awards, was praised in her citation for hard work and commitment to duty.

‘Award for Ordinary People’

In his welcome address, DAAR Communications’ founder, Raymond Dokpesi, called for a shift in personality awards to recognise “ordinary people”.

He said the philosophy of award presentation should be underscored by recognising initiatives and conducts of ordinary citizens, beyond those holding public office.

He said the media organisation’s award for Ms. Okeme was done “to set the tone for the future”.

The Chairperson for the event, Julius Adelusi-Adeliyi, urged outfits organising similar event to make integrity their watch-word.