PHOTO NEWS: VP Osinbajo holds traditional marriage for daughter, Oludamilola, at Aso Rock

The traditional engagement of the daughter of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Oludamilola, to Oluseun Bakare held Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Osinbajo had on February 14 took to twitter to announce the betrothal of Oludamilola to Oluseun, and fixing the wedding for March 15 and 17.

Details of today’s ceremony are still sketchy.

However, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, has congratulated Mr. Osibanjo on the ceremony.

Mr. Odigie-Oyegun’s message was conveyed in a personal letter to the Vice President.

The letter reads: “My wife, Victoria and I, extend very hearty congratulations to you and your wife, Her Excellency, Dolapo Osinbajo, on the joyful news of the wedding of your daughter Oluwadamilola to Oluseun Bakare.

“We wish the young couple the very best blessings of married life.

“As proud parents of Oluwadamilola, we wish to celebrate and credit you for such a wonderful and Christian upbringing that produced such an amazing bride.

“May the good Lord continue to lead your way and bless your family.”

The photos below, made available to PREMIUM TIMES by the State House, show the vice president, his wife and the couple in different shots at today’s event.

Wife of the Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo with daughter Oludamilola

VP Osinbajo holds traditional marriage for daughter, Oludamilola, at Aso Rock

