North Korea hails Nigeria for successes against Boko Haram

Related News

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the successes recorded so far by the Nigerian military in tackling the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east.

The outgoing Ambassador of the DPRK, Jong Yong Chol, commended the Federal Government’s efforts in Abuja during a farewell visit to the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

“Representing the Government of the DPRK, I will like to extend the warm congratulations about the successes you have recorded in the struggle against Boko Haram.

“Also, in the efforts by the Nigerian Government, people and Army in the fight against the insurgents. I will like to extend our support on this,” Chol said.

The envoy thanked the Federal Government for consolidating and developing friendly and cooperative relations especially in politics, economic and culture between North Korea and Nigeria.

He said the DPRK -Nigeria relations began in 1976 and pledged to continue to do everything possible to ensure that the relations between the two countries was further strengthened as he is leaving Nigeria.

Chol said both Nigeria and North Korea had special relations because the two countries had good cooperation in the international arena, most importantly, in the UN.

The ambassador called on the Federal Government to take full concern of the development of the future relations of the two countries.

This, according to him was a demonstration of strong relation between the two countries.

He extended the support of the DPRK to Nigeria in its role in the formation of the United Nations systems and wished Nigeria a permanent seat in the UN Security Council in the near future.

He said he was convinced that the Nigerian Government and people, would continue to support the efforts of the Korean people for the improvement of the North-South relations.

Mr. Onyeama said Nigeria was glad that North Korea would do everything possible to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

He commended Chol for his efforts in promoting relations between Nigeria and North Korea.

The minister said that Nigeria looked forward to maintaining good relations with North Korea.

“I think it is very important that on your side, you will do everything possible to support any process that will lead to lessening of tension and that there is peace on the Korean Peninsula,” he said.