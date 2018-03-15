N6.8 billion fraud: Witness’ ill-health stalls trial of ex-NAMA MD, others

Related News

The absence of a prosecution witness due to a sudden illness on Thursday in Lagos stalled the trial a former Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Ibrahim Abdusalam, and others charged with N6.8 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Mr. Abdulsalam and seven others at a Federal High Court for allegedly conspiring to induce NAMA to deliver the sum of N2.8 billion to Delosa Ltd, Air Sea Delivery Ltd and Sea Schedules Systems Ltd on August 19, 2013.

It was alleged that the delivery was on the pretext that the money represented the cost of clearing NAMA’s consignments.

The EFCC said that between January 2 and December 17, 2013, the accused allegedly converted N191 million belonging to NAMA to private use.

They were also alleged to have converted N728 million between 2013 and 2015 to theirs as well as other sums.

Mr. Abdulsalam is charged alongside other NAMA staff members including a former General Manager in charge of Procurement, Olumuyiwa Adegorite, and a former General Manager, Finance, Segun Agbolade.

Others are a former acting General Manager, ICT, Bolaniran Akinribido, Sesebor Abiodun, and Joy Adegorite.

Also charged are two limited liability companies — Randville Investment Ltd and Multeng Travels and Tours Ltd.

The witness, Babatunde Balogun, a staff of Stanbic IBTC, whose cross-examination started from March 2017, was absent in court when the case was called on Thursday.

The EFCC Prosecutor, Idris Mohammed, informed the court that the case was scheduled for the continuation of cross-examination of the witness.

He said that the case could not go on because the witness was ill and apologised to the court for his absence.

Mr. Mohammed applied for a new date for the cross-examination.

NAN also reports that all the accused persons and their counsel were present in court.

All the accused had pleaded not guilty to the charges and were admitted to bails in the sums of N20 million each with two

sureties each in like sum.

The offences contravened Sections 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act, 2006.

The case was adjourned until May 21 for continuation of trial.