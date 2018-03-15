Septuagenarian docked for alleged fraud

Related News

A 71-year-old farmer, Sunday Fakorede, who allegedly obtained N80,000 under false pretenses, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Mr. Fakorede, who resides at Agboyi Road, Ketu, on the outskirts of Lagos, is facing a charge of fraud.

The accused allegedly committed the offence on February 19 at 11.45 p.m. at Ojodu Berger area of Lagos, Police Prosecutor Edet Okoi told the court.

Mr. Okoi said the accused collected the money from the complainant, Adedokun Adelowo, with a promise that he would help him “settle his court case”.

“The accused said the money will be used to `facilitate’ a letter that would help the withdrawal of the case from court, a representation he knew was false.

“Fakorede diverted the money to personal use and absconded, but was later apprehended and handed over to the police for questioning,” he said.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offence.

The offence contravened Section 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused may be sentenced to seven years imprisonment on conviction.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, O.A. Layinka, granted the accused bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties, who should be gainfully employed, should own landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

In addition, the sureties should provide evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Ms. Lainka adjourned the case until April 16 for mention.