World Bank warns Nigerians of fraudulent cooperative scheme, grants

EFCC operative used to illustrate the story
EFCC operative used to illustrate the story

The World Bank on Wednesday warned Nigerians about a fraudulent multi-purpose co-operative scheme being advertised in some local communities in the country.

The Bank said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES said those behind the scheme have been promising unsuspecting members of the public huge ‘bottom-up’ grants.

“Several correspondences targeting innocent citizens are being circulated falsely claiming that the World Bank is giving out money to individuals to do business and demanding processing fees of N1000 from prospective awardees. Please note that the World Bank is not behind this multi-purpose scheme and ‘bottom-up’ grant,” the spokesperson of the World Bank Group in Nigeria, Olufunke Olufon, said in a statement.

“The World Bank does not request for personal financial information for applicants to its programmes,” she added.

Urging the general public to verify any information regarding World Bank-assisted programs offered by the Bank from its website: http://projects.worldbank.org, Ms. Olufon said the Bank would not be held responsible for any refunds of fees solicited by fraudsters purporting to act on its behalf.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.