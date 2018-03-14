Abuja Pastor’s wife slumps, dies during praise session

Related News

Omamen, the wife of the assistant pastor of The StandPoint Church, Abuja, Idahosa Iyawe, is dead.

Mrs. Iyawe died on March 4 during the Sunday service.

According to the church, the 29-year-old mom was ”deeply and intensely lost in worship, lifted up her hands and was called to a higher place of praise and worship”.

Her brother, Ejiro Obrokpor, took to Instagram to share his grief over the untimely death of his beautiful young sister.

Below is the tribute from the church:

“The StandPoint Church together with the families of the Iyawe’s and Obaseki’s, soberly announce to the public the passing of Mrs. Omamen Iyawe, a profoundly treasured mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend.

“She was called to glory on the 4th of March 2018. It was a glorious exit. As Oma, deeply and intensely lost in worship, lifted up her hands, she was called to a higher place of praise and worship.

“Oma was a beautiful soul, an admirable shining example, and a source of inspiration to many people in and outside The StandPoint Church.

“Oma will surely and terribly be missed by many. We cry and we grieve, but we also rejoice in this glorious translation because we know that Omamen Iyawe is not in our past, but alive in our future.

“And now, dear brothers and sisters, we want you to know what will happen to the believers who have died, so you will not grieve like people who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died and was raised to life again, we also believe that when Jesus returns, God will bring back with him the believers who have died”. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14 (NLT)

“At this time, let us keep the family in our prayers. We all should be strong and strengthen each other in faith.”

A service of songs in her honour was held on Wednesday at the Daughter

of Abraham Hall, Jabi, Abuja.

She will be buried in her hometown Benin City, Edo State, on Friday.