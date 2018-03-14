NYSC to ‘sanction’ corps employers aiding, abetting truancy – DG

Related News

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Suleiman Kazaure, says the corps will sanction any employer aiding and abetting truancy by corps members.

Mr. Kazaure said this in a keynote address at the 2018 NYSC/Corps Members Employers Workshop held in Uyo on Wednesday.

He said that NYSC management had increased the number of regular inspection of corps members at their places of primary assignment to ensure absentee corps members were duly sanctioned.

The director general urged employers of corps members to mentor and monitor them while in their places of primary assignments. He, however, did not explain how the employers would be sanctioned.

“The scheme will not spare corps employers who are liable of aiding and abetting absenteeism and abscondment.

“Management has increased the number of regular inspections of corps members at their places of primary assignment while ensuring that absentee-corps members are duly sanctioned,’’ Mr. Kazaure said.

He said that the workshop was not only to appreciate the enduring partnership between the scheme and the employers, but to also identify challenges in Corps administration and proffer solutions.

Mr. Kazaure urged state governments to upgrade orientation camps to cope with the increasing demand and for the comfort of corps members during orientation.

Earlier in a remark, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Monday Uko, urged the participants to put to use the legal framework fashioned for the attainment of corporate goals and objectives of the scheme.

Mr. Uko, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aniedi Dickson, said that the operational strategy for achieving the NYSC goals was a symbiotic relationship between the managers of the scheme and stakeholders.

He noted that for effective corps administration, there was need to strengthen zonal and local government administrations.

In his welcome address, the NYSC State Coordinator, Julius Amusan, said that the workshop was a strategy by NYSC to sustain a good working relationship with the stakeholders.

Mr. Amusan commended the corps employers and other stakeholders for their support in ensuring the success of the scheme

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the corps employers, Ayokehinmi Bambe, a DSTV dealer, urged co-employers to impact discipline on the corps members.