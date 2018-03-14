Nigerians tackle senator over ‘funny’ remark on sack of U.S Secretary of State

Related News

A Nigerian senator, Ben Murray-Bruce’s Twitter comment on the sacking of the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, has pitched him against many Nigerians on the social media site, apparently.

Mr. Tillerson had just returned from his tour to Nigeria and other African countries when he was fired via Twitter by President Donald Trump.

The relationship between the two was not really smooth, according to the American media.

But Mr. Murray-Bruce (PDP/Bayelsa East), through his tweet, tried to link Mr. Tillerson’s sack to his visit to Nigeria.

“Someone said that our unemployment rate in Nigeria is so high that US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson visited Nigeria and was affected by it,” the senator said on Twitter, Tuesday.

He added, “Funny, but it has an element of truth!”

Many Twitter users immediately went after Mr. Murray-Bruce, with all sorts of brickbats, from outrageous emoluments for senators to corruption allegations against them, and the senator spending too much time on Twitter.

“It’s amazing how you just tweet for the fun of it now. As a Senator of the Federal Republic, you should at least give yourself some respect and reduce your tweet from just frivolities and focus more on informing Nigerians on success or otherwise of the Senate,” said one Twitter user, Myk egbe (@myk3gbe75).

“Congratulations sir, you are now cracking jokes about the unemployment rate in Nigeria. I hope an unemployed Nigerian sees this and is able to smile. I mean, who needs work when your Nigerian senators can double as part-time comedians,” said another Twitter user.

“My four-year-old daughter asked why Tillerson was removed. I told her, he had issues with his boss, Trump. Things didn’t go well with them! Mr. Bruce, let your time at the senate count, at least to those you represent in Bayelsa state. This commonsense thing isn’t Common!” said another Twitter user, Davidson Ademoyegun (@Mightypluzz).

One Twitter user told Senator Murray-Bruce that he has “extinguished” his “distinguished status” with that single tweet.

Since Mr. Tillerson’s removal from office, some Nigerians, especially members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have tried to use the development to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari.

Essien Ndueso, a media aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, said on Facebook that Mr. Tillerson’s visit to Nigeria may not have had approval from White House.