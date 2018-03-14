Court remands lawyer in prison for alleged rape of 12-year-old

magistrate_court
magistrate_court

A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Monday remanded a 46-year-old lawyer, Kingsley Philips, in prison for alleged rape of a-12-year-old girl.

Mr. Philips is standing trial on a one-count charge of rape.

The magistrate, Kariba Braide, said she had initially used her discretion to admit the defendant to bail in order to enable him seek settlement with the victim’s family.

“Since the parties could not settle, the law will take its course. I revoke the order I had made on the case.

“The case file has to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

“The defendant has to be remanded in prison. Missiles have been flying because of the decision I took.

“My boss has called me about the matter. My hands are tied.

“I had bent backward, gave time (16 days) to act fast, but nothing was done. I have my job to protect.

“Several petitions have been written against me because of this case, because I am a controversial magistrate, anything I do rings bell,” she said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many lawyers had pleaded with the magistrate to temper justice with mercy, but all to no avail.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.