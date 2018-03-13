Nigerian govt. has to bring perpetrators of farmer-herder violence to justice – EU

Related News

The European Union has charged the Federal Government of Nigeria to bring perpetrators of the recurrent clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the country to justice.

According to the EU in a statement on Tuesday by its Heads of Mission in Nigeria, this is the necessary first step towards creating peace in the country.

The clashes have spread across the country and resulted in hundreds of deaths in states including Benue, Taraba and Kaduna but with no one yet prosecuted by the authorities for their roles.

The EU said it was alarmed by “the escalating and disturbing killings” and called for urgent measures that would allow Nigerians to live together in peace and security in the country.

“While we welcome the visit of President Buhari to affected states, we encourage the government and all stakeholders to engage decisively in order to promote a constructive dialogue with the aim of finding viable solutions and sustainable economic policies that would permit all to live in peace, whatever their ethnicity or religion.

“As a first step, the perpetrators of violence must be brought to justice,” the statement said.

The EU expressed its full support “to the Nigerian government and people in their fight against violence in all its forms and expresses its condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed and injured.”

President Buhari is currently on a tour of the states most affected by the conflict. The itinerary which began in Taraba and has taken the president to Plateau and Benue, will also see him in Zamfara where a senator alleged more carnage had occurred than elsewhere.