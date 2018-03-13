Commissioner warns DPOs against settling rape cases

Related News

The Commissioner of Police in Sokoto State, Murtala Mani, has warned Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the state against ‘settling’ rape cases and sexual harassment of underaged girls.

Represented by the command’s spokesperson, Cordellia Nwawe, at a news conference in Sokoto on Tuesday, Mr. Mani said rape of underage girls was a crime against the state.

He said such cases could only be resolved in a competent court.

He added that “no traditional institution or community has authority to resolve such cases

in the country.”

The commissioner noted that rape of minors was on the increase because such cases were not being reported to the appropriate authorities.

According to him, public awareness and community surveillance measures are being initiated by the command to ensure that people are adequately educated on the consequences of such offences.

Mr. Mani described rape of minors as human abuse and degradation of personality which attract punishment.

The commissioner warned that any officer found compounding such cases would face the law.

He added that rape of minors was an offence different from road traffic accidents or civil disputes and should be treated seriously.