Former ECOMOG Commander, Timothy Shelpidi, buried

The remains of a former ECOMOG Commander, Timothy Mai Shelpidi, were late Tuesday buried at his country home at Boh in Shongom Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Mr. Shelpidi, a retired major general, died on March 2, after a protracted illness at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja. He was aged 70.

He left behind his wife, children, grandchildren and an aged mother

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, who led the state government delegation to the funeral, described his death as a big blow not only to the state, but also to the country.

Also speaking, the wife of the deceased, Ruth Shelpidi, said her husband demonstrated how a true nationalist ought to live, describing him as a man ”who lived for the unity and peaceful coexistence of the country”.

In his condolence message, a senator, David Mark, described Mr. Shelpidi as a gallant officer and gentleman, ”whose death at the time is devastating”.

“Shelpidi died at a time when his wealth of experience is most needed to navigate through the social-political and security challenges facing the nation”, Mr. Mark said.

Mr. Shelpidi was once the Nigerian ambassador to Russia. He was born on September 4, 1948 at Kaltungo, Bauchi State.

He enlisted in the Nigerian Army in 1967. He started his training at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, and was commissioned a Regular Combatant Officer on March 4, 1970. Between 1990-1992, he was principal staff officer to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

In 1997, he was Commander of the Economic Community of West African States Monitoring Group in Guinea Bissau. From September 18, 2008 to October 14, 2011 he administrated the Embassy of Nigeria in Moscow.