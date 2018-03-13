Commonwealth Day: Minister tasks Nigerian govt to invest in education

Related News

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has challenged the federal government to invest heavily in the education sector.

Mr. Dalung said this in Abuja on Monday in commemoration of the Commonwealth Day themed: “Towards a common Future.”

According to Mr Dalung, the search for national unity and integration in Nigeria will remain a mere dream unless the youth realise that their strength lies in diversity.

He said the federal government should consider bringing back sports to schools as it will help in raising leaders of common consensus.

He urged the government to establish more unity schools across the nation.

Also speaking, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said the federal government will partner with the Commonwealth Nations to strengthen the girl child and special needs education.

Mr. Adamu said this administration will get rid of corruption, poverty and environmental degradation in the country.

“In collaboration with the Common States, we will address the scourge of terrorism and promote intercultural and inter- civilisational dialogue and understanding”, he said.

According to him, we shall continue to provide equitable and inclusive access to quality education at all levels, promote technical and vocational education and training and eliminate the out-of-school children cancer.

“Through its scholarship scheme, the Commonwealth is expanding opportunities, creating networks and linkages and assisting disadvantaged groups and fostering integration and cementing bonds of friendship”, he said.

“Nigeria is a grateful beneficiary and will continue to play an active and leading role in all Commonwealth organs and institutions.”

He appealed to Nigerians to join hands to create a prosperous, united and corruption free Nigeria where peace and justice reign.

In her message to commemorate the 2018 Commonwealth day, the Queen of England and head of the Commonwealth said shared inheritances help the Commonwealth nations to overcome their differences.

She said diversity is cause for celebration rather than division.

The queen’s message was read by Justina Ibe, the Director of Education, Support Services of the Ministry of Education.

Commonwealth day is mostly celebrated every second Monday in March.

The Commonwealth family has 53 member-states with a combined population of more than 2.4 billion people, which is nearly a third of the world’s population.

The nations span across countries in Africa, Asia, Americas, Europe and the Pacific.