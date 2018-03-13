Lawmakers got angry when I challenged them on jumbo pay – Oby Ezekwesili

Related News

A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the ongoing debate on the jumbo pay received by federal lawmakers.

In an interview with TheNews, a senator, Shehu Sani said he and his colleagues receive N13.5 million monthly as “running cost”, aside a N700,000 monthly consolidated salary and allowances which they also receive. The Senate has since confirmed the jumbo pay.

In a series of tweet on her Twitter handle @obyezeks on Monday, Mrs. Ezekwesili said Mr. Sani gave answer to “what Nigerians have been asking for”.

She explained how she was crucified by the National Assembly when she asked for transparency in their financial operations.

She tweeted, “Senator .@ShehuSani has in a rare moment of penance for the financial rascality of our .@nassnigeria done partial DISCLOSURE on their GOOD LIFE at the expense of the POOR. He DISCLOSED some of what WE – Citizens – have long ASKED @bukolasaraki & @YakubDogara to do. MORE REMAINS.

“Five (5) years ago, the 7th .@nassnigeria was so VEXED at me when I challenged them that their SALARIES & ALLOWANCES was about the HIGHEST IN THE WORLD.

“The then .@NGRSenate and @HouseNGR rose in unison to HAUL INSULTS & THREATS.

“I responded then.

“@bukolasaraki @YakubDogara & all lawmakers in @nassnigeria @NGRSenate @HouseNGR should REDEEM this promise that their 7th NASS colleagues NEVER KEPT:

“They accepted my challenge to HOST a Public Hearing on their PAY.

“See 👇🏾👇🏾

“DO IT NOW!

“When the 8th @nassnigeria started, WE again called on .@bukolasaraki @YakubDogara and their @HouseNGR @NGRSenate to DISCLOSE THE DETAILS OF THEIR SALARIES & ALLOWANCES.

“For wia! They were playing Boju-Boju with Citizens’ brain.

“See naa, their .@ShehuSani has opened the “CAN”.