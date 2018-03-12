Process of kicking out APC has started — Secondus

Related News

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said the process of ejecting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Aso Rock Villa and other states in the federation has begun in earnest.

According to a statement on Monday by Ike Abonyi, special adviser on media to the chairman, Mr. Secondus spoke in Dutse, Jigawa ”as a jubilant crowd overwhelmed PDP leaders that included the National Working Committee (NWC), former and serving governors and other leaders at a rally to kick start the party’s mass mobilisation ahead of 2019”.

The chairman said his quit notice to the APC last December was no fluke and that the people of Jigawa ”have made a very bold statement in this regard”.

The statement claimed that from the Jigawa state capital International Airport to the city centre, venue of the rally, ”it took the the PDP convoy hours to get to the venue as jubilant youth chanted ‘change the change”’ in obvious deriding of the ruling APC.

The statement said the people of Jigawa have made a bold statement.

The national chairman reportedly said Nigerians have had more than enough reasons why they should throw away the APC from their political life.

“All the indices in all sectors of our national life in the past three years shows very clearly that Nigerian situation is getting worse and the people cannot wait to see off the APC. From corruption, to security, to the economy, the APC have woefully failed the people of Nigeria and they cannot wait to vote them out,” he said.

The governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, a former Governor of Jigawa state and presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido, were among key speakers at the rally who also flayed the performance of the APC.