Arise Fashion Week to feature 50 fashion houses from 16 countries

Related News

A total of 50 influential fashion houses from the US, UK, Germany, Morocco and South Africa are expected to showcase at the ARISE Fashion Week (AFW) 2018.

The event, which is billed to hold from March 30 to April 2 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Lagos, will showcase some of the best fashion designers from around the world.

Popular designers expected to participate include Laquan Smith, Ozwald Boateng, Tinie Tempah, Aurora James, Gavin Rajah, Rich Mnisi, KLuK CDGT, Thebe Magugu and Maxhosa by Laduma from South Africa.

Others who have signed up for the Easter fashion extravaganza include designers from Canada, Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

Ruth Osime, executive editor of THISDAY Style and co-creative director, AFW, said the best designers will be selected to showcase at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in September. She said: “We are excited to bring world-class fashion back to Lagos in the real sense of it. The bar will definitely be raised once more with strong collaborations, innovation, and creativity.”