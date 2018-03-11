Customs identifies, issues ultimatum to importer of military items allegedly owned by Kogi Govt

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service said it has identified the importer of military wares which allegedly belong to the government of Kogi State. The customs ‎also said it issued a 30-day ultimatum to the importer.

The ultimatum was given for the importer to produce the End-User Certificate from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Joseph Attah, confirmed this during a telephone interview with Punch newspaper.

Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, on Wednesday accused Governor Yahaya Bello of importing military gadgets into the country.

Mr. Melaye asked the Senate to probe the procurement of the items.

The imported items include 100 pieces of military camouflage, 26 pieces of military camouflage jungle boots, 20 pieces of plastic knives, 24 pieces of black bullet proof vests, and 28 black boxing gloves.

Others are 26 pieces of arctic hunter bags, 40 pieces of training mats, 20 pieces of black batons, 100 pieces of black T-shirts, 31 pieces of protective glasses, 25 pieces of black sunglasses and 29 pieces of black uniform belts

Mr. Attah told Punch that the importer told Customs that he was in possession of the End-User certificate, which is usually issued by the National Security Adviser.

Mr. Attah said the importer was yet to be arrested even as the service was still conducting investigations.

He added that the agent had been asked to produce the End-User Certificate within 30 days and that if he fails to do so, after the ultimatum, the items would be forfeited to the federal government.

“We have identified the agent who imported the items and he claimed that he had the End-User Certificate.

“We have asked him to produce it. He has 30 days to do that. If after the expiration of the 30 days period, then the imported items would be forfeited to the Federal Government,” he said.