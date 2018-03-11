2019: SDP sets agenda, says it’s ready to rule Nigeria from 2019

Related News

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has set its agenda for the upcoming general elections.

The party made this known on Sunday in a statement by Adakole Ijogi, its national spokesperson.

The party which earlier on Thursday announced its Interim Nation Working Committee (NWC) at a press conference in Abuja, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks political maturity and capacity.

The SDP also said it will hold a non-elective convention in April to accommodate all who have or want to join the party.

There have been reports that some aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party members are planning to join the SDP. One of those so rumoured, ex-Governor Olusegun Mimiko‎ of Ondo State has since denied such plan.

The statement noted the need to promote the party’s manifesto clearly as the general election draws near.

“Arising from its maiden National Communications Strategy briefing, the Social Democratic Party [SDP] has resolved to set the agenda for the next round of elections and stir (sic) the conversation towards the yearnings of Nigerians for a better governed nation.

“It identified these to be primarily on a restructured, balanced, equitable and truly functional Nigerian Federation; A humane, free, self-reliant and democratic society; an inclusive, productive, pro-growth and sustainable economy; A just, fair, egalitarian and peaceful nation; A land of opportunities for all Nigerians; and A national culture of raising effective leaders through mentoring of Young people.

“The meeting also unanimously resolved to be issue based in all its media and communications engagements, in its bid to firmly re-positioning the Social Democratic Party, which is the only ideology driven political party in Nigeria. On the Nation-Wide Roll-Out, after the Non-Elective Convention in April 2018, it was also unanimously agreed that the youth, women and emerging leaders would drive the process, as the internal political space with the party has been deliberately designed to accommodate these very important demography.

“The need to promote the party’s manifesto in a clear and easy to comprehend format was agreed, with strategic emphasis placed on the party’s stands on a new governance model for Nigeria that will make welfare, citizen’s rights and rule of law the epicenter of its programs.

“However, it also observed that the gross lack of capacity in managing the economy and the political immaturity in governance by the APC led Federal Government has brought untold hardship, increased sectarian violence and polarized the nation into ethnic and religious camps, in fact the last three years has been tales of disillusionment, despair and disenchantment.

“While also reiterating that all hope is not lost, as the Social Democratic Party [SDP] as a credible political party has come to stop the hemorrhaging and guide the nation back unto the path of prosperity, progress and unity, stating the SDP is ready govern Nigeria at all levels.

“The SDP is directed, driven and defined by its core values of:Justice, fairness, equity and progress;Democracy, good leadership, good governance and sustainable development;Transparency, integrity, truth and honour;Accountability and zero-tolerance for corruption;Respect for human dignity, human rights and the sanctity of human life;Peace, security, harmony and cooperative solidarity, within the rule of law;International cooperation for a common humanity within a secure and peaceful world order.

“We are the party Nigerians have been waiting for and we are determined to deliver on our promises working together as a people to give Nigerians a new lease of life.”