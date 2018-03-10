How candidates wrote JAMB tests in select Abuja, Ogun centres

Related News

The JAMB UTME examination took place smoothly in Ogun State and was well monitored by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), without any hitches recorded.

A visit to Saapade ICT polytechnic in Remo North/ Northeast Local Government Area of the state, which was one of the centres, showed that the officers and men of NSCDC of the division, arrived the examination centre early enough, while the JAMB officials headed by Yusuf Halimat, were also on ground.

The thumbprinting was done for the candidates by the JAMB official after which the candidates were screened and searched into the examination hall by Civil Defence officers, while the examination started and ended without hitches.

The exam has only one batch, with a total number of candidates registered standing at 250. Out of this number, 248 were present while 2 candidates did not show up for the examination.

Similarly, in Ifo, two centres were allocated for monitoring. They are Ifo College of Management and Technology (IFOTECH), Ifo and Astute College, Ifo. At Ifo Tech, the exam started exactly 3.00pm and ended 7.45pm.

The number of students registered was also 250 candidates. 247 candidates were present while 3 candidates were absent. At Astute College, the examination also recorded success. 250 candidates were registered and a total of 250 students were present. No one was absent.

All candidates across the centres monitored were carefully screened after thumb printing from officials of JAMB, and no form of examination malpractice was recorded during the exam.

Some candidates who sat for the second and third session of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), in Abuja, commended the board for a hitch free examination while some complained about the challenges of Biometric machines not accepting the fingers prints of the candidates .

Maduawuchi Samson, a candidate at Digital Bridge centre in Utako, said he has been trying to thumbprint to no avail until two hours later.

“I had the same issue during mock examination, the machine is not accepting my thumb printing and I have been trying since 9:15am and it just recognised my fingers around 11:06 am and my colleagues have started examination over 30 minutes ago, I pray the system will allow me to finish,” Mr Samson said.

Similarly, Chizaram Davidson told PREMIUM TIMES that she could not thumbprint since 8:30 am and it is still not capturing at all.

“This means I cannot write the examination as JAMB has said no thumb printing, no examination and they also said no exemption, nothing can be done “, Miss Chizaram said.

Olanrewaju Hassan, a technical officer at digital bridge, said the examination has been hitch free since it started yesterday noting that the network was unstable yesterday but it was resolved .

“The internet issue was not like that when I did the dummy exam. The issue with biometric verification was resolved yesterday but one student could not thumbprint today although the server shows that she was scheduled for the examination but she could not thumbprint but the headquarter have logged a complain for her but no examination for her.

Mr. Hassan said the major challenge was the bio-metric verification.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that only 239 candidates out of the 250 candidates scheduled were present for the first session at digital bridge and was able to thumbprint, 11 candidates were absent for the first session.

For the second session, 244 candidates out of the 250 candidates scheduled were present for the second session at digital bridge and was able to thumbprint, 11 candidates were absent for the first session, only six candidates were absent.

Some of students who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES at digital bridge and global institute commended the board for a smooth experience and making the process easy.

Amarachi Ubani said the examination process was wonderful.

“The system did not log anybody out in my hall and there was no pressure on anybody, the only problem people encountered majorly was biometrics,” she said .

Similarly, Dako Tanko said the examination was a wonderful and fantastic experience.

“Especially this centre, there is a stand by generator which is working constantly and they are not depending on electricity, we are happy”, Mr Tanko said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, told PREMIUM TIMES Saturday afternoon that the biometric verification is a core part of the examination which cannot be ignored.

He said the issue of multiple registration, impersonation, malpractices has been curbed through the biometric verification .

“It will be premature for us to allow a candidate that has not been verified to write the examination, if a candidate was captured at registration point, it is strange that at the point of examination, biometrics will not be capturing you. Biometrics captured the 10 fingers of the candidates, if all the fingers cannot be capture today, we have to investigate”, he said.

Mr. Benjamin said the board will be compromising the sanctity of the examination if a candidate who has not been verified is allowed to write.

“We will investigate and if there is anything to be done, we will contact the candidates”

Mr. Benjamin also advised the candidates to disregard fraudulent text messages.

“When a candidate receive any message he doesn’t understand, kindly visit the website, if there is no information there, candidates should ignore such messages,” he said.