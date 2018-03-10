EPL: Man. Utd battle Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

Two points separate Manchester United and Liverpool but their playing philosophies are further apart.

While Jose Mourinho wants to control how the game is played, Jurgen Klopp believes in giving his players freedom to express themselves.

United have the toughest defensive unit at home in the EPL, having conceded just six goals in 14 matches while Liverpool are the most prolific on the road, not just in the EPL but in Europe’s top five leagues with 34 goals scored in 14 matches.

Injury Update

Pogba is a fitness doubt but will be assessed before the match but Anthony Martial has not recovered from the injury he picked up against Crystal Palace as Georginio Wijnaldum is available for Liverpool selection again.

Probable XIs

Man. Utd: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Matic, McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Sanchez, Lukaku

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Chamberlain, Can; Sane, Firmino, Salah

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from Old Trafford…Kick off is 1:30pm.

BREAKING:Paul Pogba is out of the match against Liverpool, starting in less than two hours.