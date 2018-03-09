Man docked for allegedly sleeping with underage sister-in-law since she was eight

Related News

For repeatedly having sex his 16-year-old sister-in-law, a 52-year-old, Olusola Williams, is to cool his heels in prison, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Friday.

Olusola is to remain in Kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, for the next 38 days, according to Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni, who had refused to take his plea.

The accused, a generator repairer, who resides at 19, Water Andem St., Abule-Egba, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for sexual assault.

At the arraignment of the accused, the police prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed from 2009 to February 2018 at the apartment of the accused.

Mr. Ogu said the secondary school girl, who is related to the accused’s wife, has been living with him since 2009.

“The girl who could not hide it any longer, told her principal when some social workers came to their school to show a film on sexual assault.

“According to the girl, her uncle has been sleeping with her since 2009 when she was eight years old,” Ogu told the court.

He added: “The girl said the sexual abuse reduced to two times a week when she started menstruating in 2013.

“Before 2013, the accused used to sleep with her almost every day and the last time he slept with her was on Feb. 28, 2018.

“The case was reported at the police station and the accused was called for questioning and from there, he was detained and charged to court.”

The offence contravened Section 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence carries life imprisonment under the Criminal Law.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 16.

(NAN)