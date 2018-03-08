Over 2,000 police officers deployed in Plateau ahead of Buhari’s visit

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

Plateau state police command have deployed 2,435 police officers to ensure the safety of President Buhari while in Plateau State for a two-day visit.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, Terna Tyopev, said this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES Thursday.

“We (the Plateau Police Command) have deployed 2,435 police officers to ensure security of lives and property during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Plateau state. We deployed two unites of command from Nasarawa state police command,” he said.

Already, the governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Almakura, has arrived Heipang Airport, in Barkinladi local government area, awaiting the arrival of President Buhari.

Meanwhile, there was an attack on Wednesday night at about 11:00pm near Josho village, Daffo district in Bokkos local government area of Plateau state, which left five persons badly injured.

The village head of Daffo, Da Bitrus Dauda, expressed sadness over the renewed attacks which follow series of peace meetings in the area.

The injured, all female, are being treated at the Plateau state specialist hospital Jos.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.