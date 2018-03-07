Senate rejected only 13 Executive nominees in over two years – Saraki

Related News

Only 13 of the 240 nominees presented for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari since the inception of the 8th Senate have been rejected, an official has said.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, stated this on Wednesday at the National Assembly, where he stressed that the Senate had confirmed 227 nominees it received from the executive.

One of the prominent nominees of Mr. Buhari rejected by the Senate is Ibrahim Magu who the lawmakers twice declined to confirm as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Mr. Magu has regardless continued to hold the office in acting capacity, a development over which the lawmakers had severally expressed their anger.

The most recent nominee rejected by the Senate is Ahmad Mahmud who was presented for confirmation as the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Zamfara State.

But speaking after the confirmation of Ibrahim Imam on Wednesday, as the new Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, Mr. Saraki said, “So far, we have treated about 240 confirmations here in the Senate, of which 227 have been affirmative and only 13 have been negative.

“Sometimes, we get the impression that this Senate tends to say more ‘No’ than ‘Yes.’ But these numbers today show the level of cooperation that we will continue to give the executive.”

While congratulating Mr. Imam, Mr. Saraki wished him a successful tenure and hoped that he continues to play his role in the judiciary.