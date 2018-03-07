Customs intercepts 446 jerry cans of smuggled vegetable oil

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly smuggling 446 jerry cans of vegetable oil in Sokoto.

The NCS Comptroller for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Command, Nasir Ahmad, told journalists on Wednesday in Sokoto that the items were concealed in a petrol tanker.

Mr. Ahmad said the intercepted goods had a N5.7 million duty paid value.

He added that another petrol tanker carrying 465 bags of foreign rice was also intercepted on March 2.

The smuggled items, he said, were intercepted on the Sokoto-Gusau road.

Mr. Ahmad urged Nigerians to continue to support the NCS with useful information on the activities of smugglers.

The comptroller, who decried the increasing use of trucks for smuggling activities, advised smugglers to find alternative legal means of livelihood and stop undermining the nation’s economy.

He also called on people to embrace the federal government’s initiatives on agriculture and other economic empowerment windows.

He further solicited for relevant information from the public to assist the command track down smugglers.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.