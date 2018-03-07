“Grenade inside the flower pot, in the dance hall,” how senator described APC crises

Related News

A senator, Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), says a grenade may have been planted in the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the rejection of the extension of the tenure of its National Working Committee of the party by its Lagos State chapter.

The senator made this disclosure on Wednesday via his official twitter account, where he described the rejection as a grenade inside the flower pot in the dance hall.

The Lagos APC on Tuesday, kicked against the extension of the party’s national and state executives’ tenure.

The state chapter said the decision is against the Nigerian and APC constitutions.

The APC had in February extended the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) and other lower leadership structures of the party.

The extension, approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party at its meeting in Abuja, saw the tenure of the NWC, headed by the party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, and his executives, elongated by a year.

The tenure of the NWC was to end in June having been elected in 2014.

In his reaction, Mr. Odigie-Oyegun had attributed the extension to the party’s resolve to maintain peace in the party.

But rising from a Consultative Forum held at the State House Marina, Lagos, on Tuesday, leaders of the party in the state said the extension was against the spirit of the constitution.

The party’s decision to extend the NWC’s tenure came against the backdrop of the disagreement between a national leader of the party and its strong financier in Lagos, Bola Tinubu, and the national chairman, Mr. Odigie-Oyegun.

Mr. Tinubu had in a letter accused the party’s national chairman of sabotaging his efforts at reconciling warring factions within the party, an assignment handed to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his tweet, Mr. Sani said, “Lagos APC rejection of tenure extension literary reveals that there is a grenade inside the flower pot, in the dance hall.”

