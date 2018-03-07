APC greets Vice President Osinbajo @61

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on the occasion of his 61st birthday coming up on Thursday, March 8.

In a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party described the vice president as an erudite lawyer.

The party said the sweeping justice reforms Mr Osinbajo undertook as Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State remain one of the celebrated legacies he bequeathed to the state and have been replicated in many states in the country.

Mr. Osinbajo was from 1999 to 2007 the Lagos State Commissioner for Justice, and also Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the state from 2007 to 2013.

The party recalled the strategic and important role Mr. Osinbajo played after the formation of the APC in 2013 when he was tasked alongside other notable members to design and produce its manifesto, culminating in the presentation of the party’s Roadmap to a new Nigeria.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrates our dear Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, SAN, on the special occasion of his 61st birthday.”

“The highly-cerebral Osinbajo has endeared himself to the generality of Nigerians as a team player in the current administration and a very dependable ally of the President. Osinbajo has been a key support base in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration’s ongoing efforts to deliver on election promises made to Nigerians.”

“We wish him the very best in the years ahead in service to the Party and Nation.”