Driver charged with knocking down police sergeant

magistrate_court
magistrate_court

A 34-year-old driver, Abdulkareem Shaibu, was on Wednesday brought before an Ebute Metta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged reckless driving and causing the death of a police sergeant.

Mr. Shaibu is facing a three-count charge of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and causing the death of a motorcyclist.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor, Kehinde Olatunde, insisted that the accused committed the offences on March 1 at 2.45 a.m. at Ijora Olopa Market.

He said Mr. Shaibu, who drove an unregistered Passat saloon car, allegedly knocked down a sergeant, Oshodi Tuesday, a rider attached to Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Alausa, Ikeja.

The offences contravened Sections 20, 28 and 36 (1), (p) of the Road Traffic Act, Laws of Lagos State 2012.

Ruling on the accused’s bail application, Magistrate Bola Folarin-Williams admitted him to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 10 for advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.