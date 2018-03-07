Driver charged with knocking down police sergeant

Related News

A 34-year-old driver, Abdulkareem Shaibu, was on Wednesday brought before an Ebute Metta Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for alleged reckless driving and causing the death of a police sergeant.

Mr. Shaibu is facing a three-count charge of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and causing the death of a motorcyclist.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor, Kehinde Olatunde, insisted that the accused committed the offences on March 1 at 2.45 a.m. at Ijora Olopa Market.

He said Mr. Shaibu, who drove an unregistered Passat saloon car, allegedly knocked down a sergeant, Oshodi Tuesday, a rider attached to Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Alausa, Ikeja.

The offences contravened Sections 20, 28 and 36 (1), (p) of the Road Traffic Act, Laws of Lagos State 2012.

Ruling on the accused’s bail application, Magistrate Bola Folarin-Williams admitted him to a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 10 for advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).