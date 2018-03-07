FULL LIST: JAMB 2018 Examination Centres in Nigeria

A cross-section of candidates writing the 2017 JAMB and UTME computer based examination at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Pro-metrics Centre, in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State on Saturday (13/5/17). 02637/13/5/2017/Idowu Gabriel/HB/NAN

About 1.6 million candidates are expected to write the examination in 602 centres across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the Board directed candidates for the 2018 UTME to start printing their examination notification slip from March 6.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin in a phone interview with PREMIUM TIMES said the notification slip also carries the time and date allocated to each candidate.

He said the candidate should ensure they print before Friday noting that the board will not reschedule exam.

“Printing of the E-slip is important for candidates in order to get the date and time scheduled for their examination early, also lateness will not be tolerated”, Mr Benjamin said.

Ahead of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which will begin on Friday, March 9 to March 17, Here is a full list of the examination centres across the country.

