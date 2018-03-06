Reps urge CBN to recognise NIMC slip for official transactions

Related News

The House of Representative has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to recognise the slip issued by the National Identification Commission (NIMC) as a statutory document for legitimate transactions.

This followed the unanimous adoption of a motion by Ahmed Yerima (Bauchi-APC), at the plenary on Tuesday.

It mandated its Committee on Banking and Currency to interact with the CBN and other “stakeholders” on the need to recognise and accept the slip.

It also mandated its Committee on National Population to find out the factors responsible for the delay in producing the permanent card(s).

Earlier, Mr. Yerima said that NIMC was established to manage the identity of Nigerian citizens by birth and naturalisation.

Mr. Yerima expressed concerns that the CBN had refused to recognise the slip as a means of identification.

He said the apex bank had also directed commercial banks not to recognise the slip for official transaction.

The legislator said the slip was a proof that the permanent identification card was in process and that the slip holder was waiting to collect the card.

In his contributions, Mojib Alabi (Osun-APC), said the identity number was what was important and not the slip or the permanent card.

He said the slip was only issued when the biometrics data of the bearer and other relevant information had been captured.

Also, Abubakar Garba (Keats-APC), said rejecting the slip was tantamount to questioning the capacity of the agency.

He said discrediting a slip which contained the national identity number and image of the bearer, issued by an agency saddled with the responsibility of identifying Nigerians should not be encouraged.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Yakubu Dogara, mandated the committees to report back to the house in four weeks for further legislative action.