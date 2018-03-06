PHOTOS: Adeosun, Adamu others attend launch of World Bank report Akin Oyewobi Related News Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu (left); Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun; representative of Nigeria’s Executive Director on World Bank Board, Bongi Kunene and World Bank Country Director in Nigeria, Rachid Bennessaoud, during the launch of World Development Report 2018(WDR 18) by the World Bank Group in Abuja on Tuesday, 6th March, 2018 Left to Right Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu (left); Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and representative of Nigeria’s Executive Director on World Bank Board, Bongi Kunene, during the launch of World Development Report 2018(WDR 18) by the World Bank Group in Abuja on Tuesday, 6th March, 2018. Left to Right Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu (left); Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and representative of Nigeria’s Executive Director on World Bank Board, Bongi Kunene, during the launch of World Development Report 2018(WDR 18) by the World Bank Group in Abuja on Tuesday, 6th March, 2018. Left to Right Honourable Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun (left); representative of Nigeria’s Executive Director on World Bank Board, Bongi Kunene and World Bank Country Director in Nigeria, Rachid Bennessaoud during the launch of World Development Report (WDR 18) by the World Bank Group in Abuja on Tuesday, 6th March, 2018 WhatsApp

