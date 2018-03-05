Federal govt will soon rescue Dapchi schoolgirls” – Aisha Alhassan

Related News

The Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Aishatu Alhassan, says the federal government is poised to ensure that the Dapchi school girls are rescued soon.

According to her, “President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration is on top of the rescue mission, having deployed massive resources and intelligence towards achieving that feat.’’

The minister, who drew a parallel between Buhari ‘s led government and that of Jonathan, said the government has taken all measures to ensure that the abducted school girls are ‘rescued with dispatch’.

Mrs. Alhassan who was fielding questions from journalists in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, refuted allegations that the government was complacent over the abduction saga.

She said in the aftermath of the abduction, the government swiftly swung into action and gave marching orders that security operatives should swiftly rescue the girls.

“I want people to understand that even in the most advanced democracies including the US, violent crimes do occur intermittently.

“Gun violence has become a past time of America’s checkered history and despite their advancement in technology …. Cases of shooting in schools abound.

‘’So, cases of violent attacks are inevitable anywhere regardless of the government of the day,’’ she said.

The Nigerian government had earlier set up a 12-member committee to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction of the students.