We’re expecting Governors, Senators to join us soon – SDP

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alfa Mohammed, has said five serving governors, 20 senators and some members of the House of Representatives are expected to join the party.

According to a report by Punch, Mr. Mohammed said this on Sunday in an interview with the press in Minna, Niger State.

He also said 50 Civil Society Organisations had embraced the party to work together towards removing the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2019.

The Nation had earlier reported that ex-Information Minister, Jerry Gana, ex-Education Minister, Tunde Adeniran and ex-Niger Delta Minister Godsday Orubebe, were moving to SDP.

Mr Mohammed said the five governors who indicated interest in joining the party have been sending representatives to its negotiation meetings, as discussions have been on for some months with the governors.

“In the next two to three weeks, the mass movement into the SDP will become more pronounced especially at the national and state Houses of Assembly and I am sure that the party will soon become the majority at the National Assembly.”

He also said that the national secretariat of the party has directed all state offices to commence registration of new members at ward levels from March 5.

Although he declined to confirm whether former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has joined the party,he said the party was home to the ex-Vice-President.

“I need two to three weeks to confirm the issue of the former Vice-President as it concerns our party. However, it may interest you to know that many prominent politicians from Adamawa State have joined us.”

“We will also provide credible and honest leadership to Nigerians in 2019,” he said.