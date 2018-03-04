Arik signs agreement with Presidential Air Fleet

Related News

Nigerian carrier, Arik Air and Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on capacity building to assist in imparting proficiency and line training for PAF’s pilots.

Arik Air in a statement signed by its Media Consultant, Simon Tumba, on Sunday in Lagos said the agreement was signed by the Commander of PAF, Hassan Abubakar and the airline in Lagos.

According to the terms of the agreement, Arik Air will provide pilots of PAF rated on the aircraft Line Training and hour building to maintain proficiency on the aircraft.

It also includes undertaking regular commercial flight under supervision, as per the standards approved for the airline.

Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Roy Ilegbodu, said the agreement would go a long way in bridging the gap in the fleet Pilots’ training and proficiency.

He added that both parties could always work together to achieve their goals.

Ilegbodu said Arik Air, which had in the past assisted PAF in the proficiency training of its pilots, was a safety conscious airline and this must have informed the decision by the top hierarchy of the fleet to enter into this agreement.

The statement said Mr. Abubakar appreciated the support and cooperation PAF had been receiving from Arik Air over the years, stating that this had helped in getting the pilots to maintain a high level of training.

(NAN)